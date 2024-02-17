NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 5,889 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89.

On Friday, December 15th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84.

NETGEAR Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 40.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 124.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NETGEAR

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.