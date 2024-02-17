NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

