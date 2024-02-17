Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

