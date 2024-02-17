New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,152 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,636,000.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

