New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 259 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRUS opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 792.91 and a beta of 2.01. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

