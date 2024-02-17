New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,874 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of GMS worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of GMS by 34.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $89.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

