New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

