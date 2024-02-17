New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

