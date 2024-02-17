New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,798.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

