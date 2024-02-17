New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,648 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

