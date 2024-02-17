New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $54.66 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Several research firms have commented on CAVA. Wedbush upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

