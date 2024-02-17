New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,125 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 135,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

