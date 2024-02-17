New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 154,109 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 154,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.