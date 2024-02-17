Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after buying an additional 1,943,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after buying an additional 1,919,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NEM opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

