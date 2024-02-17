Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $950.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.00) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.00), with a volume of 14314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 937 ($11.83).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of £953.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3,688.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 847.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 716.23.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

