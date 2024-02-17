NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.