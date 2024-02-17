Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,748. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

