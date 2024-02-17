NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

