Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NRIX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

