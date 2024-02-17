NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66,750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $910,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $4,023,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,591,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,562,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

