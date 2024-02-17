NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.