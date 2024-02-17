NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.