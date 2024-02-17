NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 25.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

