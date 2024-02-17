NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $840.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $840.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

