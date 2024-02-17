NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $650.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.90.

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

