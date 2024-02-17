NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

