Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Shares Down 3.1%

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.90. 42,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 633,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nvni Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVNI

Nvni Group Stock Performance

Nvni Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05.

(Get Free Report)

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.