NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Stock Down 1.9 %

NVR stock opened at $7,390.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,095.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,425.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

