NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.30

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.30 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 182.31 ($2.30). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.32), with a volume of 22,544 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWF

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.97 million, a P/E ratio of 707.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Stories

