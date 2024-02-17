NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.30

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.30 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 182.31 ($2.30). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.32), with a volume of 22,544 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NWF
NWF Group Stock Performance
NWF Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.
About NWF Group
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NWF Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.