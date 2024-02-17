Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCUL. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

