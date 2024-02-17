Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

