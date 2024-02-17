ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

