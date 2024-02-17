O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $989.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $957.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

