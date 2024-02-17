ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC opened at $11.25 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

