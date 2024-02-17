Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,667 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £3.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.