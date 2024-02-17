Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.