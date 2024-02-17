Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $37,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.98.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

