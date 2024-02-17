P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIII stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.56.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 63.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

