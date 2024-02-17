PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 8,893 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 12th, Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $5,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

