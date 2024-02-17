PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 8,893 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $5,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

