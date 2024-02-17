Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLTR stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock worth $25,635,461. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

