Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palomar traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 33542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

