Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 4,542 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

