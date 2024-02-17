Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.23.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $73.98 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

