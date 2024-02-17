Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after buying an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

