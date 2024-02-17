PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $48.18 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

