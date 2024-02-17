Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) COO Sells $814,850.40 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

BTU stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.