PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

