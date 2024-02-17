PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Macquarie

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.53.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,038,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 589,061 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

