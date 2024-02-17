Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.52 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 656,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 381,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 366,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

