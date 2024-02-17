Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 170.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PRFT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

